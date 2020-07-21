Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,028. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

