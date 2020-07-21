Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 8.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.32. 26,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.60. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

