Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 10,732 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,275,560. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

