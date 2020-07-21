Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 180 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.12. 147,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

