Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. 261,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,632. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

