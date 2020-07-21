Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,975 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $577,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.61. 176,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

