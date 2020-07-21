Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Enbridge by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after buying an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enbridge by 55.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 298.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

ENB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 248,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

