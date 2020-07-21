Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 56,901 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,901 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,075,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.