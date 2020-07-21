Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 6,525 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 746,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

