Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $73,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.