Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

O traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. 104,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,860. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

