Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 769.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.97. 73,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.90. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $245.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

