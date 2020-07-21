Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 2,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

