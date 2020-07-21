Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. 70,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,964. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

