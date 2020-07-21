Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,299,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 108,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,511 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

