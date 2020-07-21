Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,559,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. 23,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,149. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

