Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 2.06% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 153,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,068,000.

Shares of JKE stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.70. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,250. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.22.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

