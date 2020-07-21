Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 31,915 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,915 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.