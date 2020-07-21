Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. 931,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

