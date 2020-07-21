First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 703 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.46.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $276.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.44 and its 200-day moving average is $246.64. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.