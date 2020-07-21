First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

