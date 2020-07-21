First National Corp MA ADV Buys 310 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

SPGI traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,451. The company has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.02 and a 200 day moving average of $293.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $359.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

