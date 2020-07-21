First National Corp MA ADV Buys 48,580 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1,938.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $142.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

