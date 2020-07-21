First National Corp MA ADV Buys Shares of 53,279 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 219.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 271,570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,390,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,322 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,250.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares during the period.

QLTA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,599. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $58.92.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.