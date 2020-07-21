First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 303,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,614. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

