First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

DUK traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,957. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

