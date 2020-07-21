First National Corp MA ADV Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 36,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.