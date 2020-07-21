First National Corp MA ADV Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 122.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $130.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,701. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

