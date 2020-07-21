First National Corp MA ADV Has $540,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 89,339 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

