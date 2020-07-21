First National Corp MA ADV Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,374. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

