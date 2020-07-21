First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 137,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,403. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

