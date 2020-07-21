First National Corp MA ADV Invests $1.95 Million in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.11% of SJW Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.85. 2,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

