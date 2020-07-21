First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 25,670 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,022. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.