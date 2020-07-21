First National Corp MA ADV Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.30. 6,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,493. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61.

