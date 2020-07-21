First National Corp MA ADV Takes $297,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,803,479. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

