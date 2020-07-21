First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Stake Raised by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 696.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1,118.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCVT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 1,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

