Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Decreased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $102.07. 4,117,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.