FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.68.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,815. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.