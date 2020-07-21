Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Lessened by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $94,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 409,049 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 388,357 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $16,498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

