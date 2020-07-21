Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,131 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.

NYSE GD traded down $3.46 on Monday, hitting $145.45. 1,009,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,216. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

