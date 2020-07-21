Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $153.39. 4,876,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

