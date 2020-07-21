Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $158,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,143,000 after buying an additional 1,736,871 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $30,644,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 1,036,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,328,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 888,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $31.85. 1,158,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,057. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

