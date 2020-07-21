Foster & Motley Inc. Has $13.07 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

