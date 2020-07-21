Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.46. 2,374,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.09. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $287.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.