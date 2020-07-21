Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.30. The company had a trading volume of 832,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.