Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,232,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,377. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

