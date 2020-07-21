Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 1.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. 120,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,765. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

