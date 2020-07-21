Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.57. 817,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

