Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 10,963 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 77.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 65.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.53. 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,017. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.