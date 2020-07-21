Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $405.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.